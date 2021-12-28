South Korean female group TWICE will hold two concerts at Tokyo Dome on April 2022. As a part of its ongoing world tour, the performance at the Dome will take place on April 23 and April 24, the group's management agency said on Monday.

This will become the group's first performances in Japan since 2019, when it performed in seven big cities in the country as part of a world tour, according to JYP Entertainment.

The new world tour titled "III" began with two concerts in Seoul, on Saturday and Sunday, which were the first in-person concerts by the group in 22 months.

After Seoul, the tour will continue in Los Angeles on Feb. 16, in Oakland on Feb. 18, Dallas on Feb. 22, Atlanta on Feb. 24 and New York on Feb. 26.

According to Yonhap tabloid, with tickets for the US concerts all sold out, the nine-piece group plans to announce additional stops for the tour, the agency said.

TWICE embarked on the tour with a two-day concert in Seoul on December 25–26 at the Olympic Gymnastics Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul.

This concert tour is the first in-person concert in 1 year and 10 months since the last 'TWICE WORLD TOUR 2019 'TWICELIGHTS'. In August 2020, the online performance 'Beyond LIVE - TWICE: World in A Day' was held to meet fans all over the world at the same time.

