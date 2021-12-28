Everybody who knows Subhash Ghai even remotely knows that he is the great thespian Dilip Kumar’s most ardent fan. Ghai had the singular honour of directing the mighty actor in three of his later blockbusters Vidhaata, Saudagar and Karma.

They remained close until the Thespian’s death earlier this year and Ghai continues to be close to Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu. One now hears of Ghai’s lofty plans to direct a bio-pic on Dilip Kumar. Though it is all very hush-hush at the moment sources say Ghai has his heart set on this project.

“He feels there is a very inspiring story to tell on how a fruit seller’s son became India’s most revered actor. Subhash Ghai wants Amitabh Bachchan to play Dilip Kumar,” the source informs.

We can hardly wait.

