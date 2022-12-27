In recent reports, Vineet Raina not only spoke about his bond with late actress Tunisha Sharma but also about her relationship with co-actor Sheezan Khan.

Last weekend, the television industry woke up to the shocking news of the suicide of young actress Tunisha Sharma. The actress, who played the leading lady in the adventure-fantasy drama Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, hung herself in the bathroom of the sets of the show on Saturday, December 24 after allegedly breaking up with her boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan Khan. Yet another co-star of the duo and television star Vineet Raina recently opened up about his bond with Tunisha as well as what he knew about her relationship with Khan.

Tunisha Sharma death row: Actor Vineet Raina recalls last conversation with Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star, “We lost her too soon”

Soon after the demise of co-star Tunisha Sharma, actor Vineet Raina had taken to social media to dedicate a special tribute post to her, recalling his onscreen memories with the actress. And now, in an interview with ANI, he recalled the last time he spoke to her. He said, "I last met her on December 10, on the last day of my shoot, as my role was getting over. She cried as I was leaving. My last chat with her was when she invited me to join her birthday. She was talented and a very good singer. She once sang on the sets, leaving us all amazed. She was a very good soul and we lost her too soon,"

Vineet revealed that he had a good camaraderie with everyone on sets and he also spoke about whatever little he knew about Sheezan and Tunisha. He added, "I never saw them fighting. Whatever it was between them was outside the sets. They were very professional. I believe in the Mumbai police and they will definitely look into all aspects of this case."

Along with that, Raina also extended his support to Tunisha’s mother, who has sought cooperation from the authorities to look deeper into the death of her daughter and requested the police to investigate the case from all angles.

