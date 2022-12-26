The demise of television actress Tunisha Sharma has embroiled into a major controversy with her suicide leading to several legal allegations against her Ali Baba: Dastan-e-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan. The latter, who is also the alleged boyfriend of the actress, was arrested in relation to abetment to suicide. Although he has spoken to the media, the actor’s family issued an official statement, earlier today, requesting the media to give them privacy. On the other hand, a video of Tunisha’s mother talking about the case found its way on social media where she revealed that Khan used and ditched her daughter in the name of marrying her.

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Mother of the late actress issues statement after sister of Sheezan Khan requests media to give them ‘privacy’

In the video that has been doing the rounds on Instagram, Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma said, “Main aap sab media walon ko yeh batana chahti hoon ki Sheezaan ne Tunisha ko dhoka diya. Uske saath mein ek relationship banaya. Shaadi ka wada karke usne Tunisha ke saath breakup kiya. Uska pehle kisi ladki ke saath involvement thi. Uske bawajood bhi Tanisha ko usne involved rakha apne saath. 3-4 mahine usko use kiya. Bas main itna kehna chah rahi hoon hoon ki usko sazaa milni chahiye, usko mat chodna. Mera bachha gaya hai. Baaki media bahut cooperate kar rahi hai. Tahe dil se shukriya karti hoon. (I want to tell all of the media houses that Sheezan betrayed my daughter Tunisha. He was in relationship with her. After promising to marry her, he broke up with her. Before that, he was also involved with another girl. Despite that, he was involved with Tunisha and used her for 3 to 4 months. I just want to bring him to justice and punish him. Please don’t let him go. My child died. That’s all I want. I am eternally thankful to the media for their immense cooperation.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)



Her video came after the Khan family issued a statement about Sheezan cooperating with the police, where they stated, “We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now.”

Also Read: Tunisha Sharma death row: Sheezan Khan’s sisters BREAK silence; issue official statement

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.