Adding another game-changing twist to the story, Colors' reality show Bigg Boss 16 has decided to establish democracy of sorts this time by inviting fans of the show to vote for the captain of their choice for the first time ever in the history of the game show. The master of the house picks housemates Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Abdu Rozik as the candidates who are contesting an election against each other for captaincy. This task is a dream come true moment for the fans, who get to step inside the coveted house and vote for their favourite candidates, who will be seen delivering a speech on their manifesto. It will be interesting to see who is the first captain to be chosen by the public?

Coming to the highlights of the upcoming episode, audiences will get to witness a fight between Vikkas Manaktala and Archana Gautam. Archana, who is possessive about the kitchen area, didn't want Vikkas to brew his tea on the stove while she was preparing a dish. Until now, many contestants have bowed down to Archana's idiosyncrasies and quirks, but Vikkas refused to relent. Their fight turned into a heated tug of war and we hear that it could escalate into an incident of violence. A vessel of boiling water spills all over the kitchen and lands in a pot of hot oil; right then, Archana brandishes a pan in front of Vikkas, who knocks it off cautioning the housemates as the brawl gets intensified. At this point, Soundarya intervenes and reminds Vikkas that he can't get violent while he reasons that Archana's trying her best to instigate him. Find out how this fight ends in tonight's episode.

This is not all. Yesterday's fight over who goes to the BB mandi for the third round between Vikkas and Sumbul Touqeer continues in tonight's episode too. Vikkas will be seen alleging that Sumbul is a hypocrite and a liar, who doesn't say things that she means. Questions are raised about each other's characters and integrity. In retaliation, Sumbul will make him feel bad by reminding him that he's looking funny while arguing with a teenager. It will be interesting to watch what started it all.

There will also be a few light moments, like where Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot will flirt with Maahim, the adorable four-legged member of the house. Tina Datta will also be seen lamenting in front of Maahim while also asking her questions that have been haunting her in the house. The only person who's having a hard time with Maahim around is Abdu Rozik, who's being chased by her.

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm on Colors. It is also available for streaming on Voot.

