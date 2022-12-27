Following her appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which was released a few days ago in cinemas, Jacqueline Fernandez will next star in Fateh. Starring alongside Sonu Sood, the actress has come on board as the leading lady. The shoot commences in January 2023.

Jacqueline Fernandez signed as leading lady in Sonu Sood-starrer Fateh; shoot commences in January 2023

As per a report in Peeping Moon, Sonu Sood will produce Fateh in partnership with Zee Studios. He has written the script and screenplay as well. Sonu has been involved in every aspect of the development of the project. As the film is based on digital scammers and hacking, he has consulted several ethical hackers in order to keep the authenticity of the film. The makers plan to take the film on floors by mid-January 2023 and wrap it by the month of April.

Back in December 2021, Zee Studios announced its next production Fateh, directed by Abhinandan Gupta, which will be an out-and-out action drama starring Sonu Sood. Inspired by real-life incidents, the film will feature the actor in a never-seen-before cinematic universe with high-octane action sequences at its core!

Sonu had previously said, “The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience.”

Recently, Sonu Sood enlisted services from one of India’s finest ethical hacking firms EC Council to do research for his ambitious action thriller. A dedicated team from the company is doing research and supervising the content of the film.

More Pages: Fateh Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.