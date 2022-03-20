Over the past two years, the box office window has been a ghost town thanks to the covid pandemic either shutting down theatres, or filmmakers opting to release their ventures on OTT platforms. But now, with the lockdown being lifted and theatres reopening we see a plethora of films hitting the big screen. From last year’s release Sooryavanshi to the latest film in the form of Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey and Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files, the audience has been patronizing new releases.

Trending Box Office: From The Kashmir Files setting new box office records and racing towards Rs. 300 cr. to Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey Day 2 update, here are some of the latest box office trends

In this compendium, Bollywood Hungama takes a look at some of the latest and most trending box office reports this week.

The Kashmir Files Day 9 Box Office: Anupam Kher starrer earns Rs. 24.80 cr on second Saturday; will breeze into Rs. 200 crore club

This is truly turning out to be a landmark moment in the history of Indian cinema. On its ninth day, a film is bringing its best collections to date. This is not at all as the tenth day will be a record. The Kashmir Files, which started at Rs. 3.55 crores, brought in Rs. 24.80 crores on its second Saturday and is set to have its second Sunday at least over Rs. 28 crores, if not Rs. 30 crores itself. Read here.

Bachchhan Paandey Day 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon starrer earns Rs. 12 cr on Saturday; total collections stand at Rs. 25.25 cr

The Farhad Samji directed Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey, which also features Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez was released on Friday. After much hype and promotions, the Sajid Nadiadwala produced film opened on a good note. It’s a different matter that the ‘masala’ flick has seen lesser numbers in comparison with Rs. 12 crores coming on Saturday, which is a drop from Rs. 13.25 crores that it had collected on Friday, hence currently standing at Rs. 25.25 crores. Read here.

Top Second Saturday All-Time Box Office: The Kashmir Files beats Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan; bags the 2nd spot

The Vivek Agnihotri-directed film The Kashmir Files was released last week on Friday. Since then the film, which has been seeing an immense increase in business, has been unstoppable at the box office. In this box office report, we take a look at the collections of The Kashmir Files on its second Saturday while comparing the same to previous releases. Collecting Rs. 24.80 cr, The Kashmir Files manages to surpass the business of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal had collected Rs. 23.07 cr, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju that had collected Rs. 22.20 cr, Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan that had collected Rs. 19.25 cr, as well as the Aamir Khan starrer PK that had collected Rs. 17.16 cr to become the fourth-highest all-time second Saturday grosser to date. Read here.

Bachchhan Paandey Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer beats Ranveer Singh’s 83; becomes the 2nd highest opening day grosser post the pandemic

The Farhad Samji directed Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey which also features Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez, was released on Friday. After much hype and promotions, the Sajid Nadiadwala produced film opened on a good note. But will the immense buzz around the film translate into box office collections is the question. In this box office report, we take a look at the opening day collections of Bachchhan Paandey while comparing the same to films that have been released in theatres post the pandemic. Collecting Rs. 13.25cr on Day 1, Bachchhan Paandey ranks as the second-highest opening day grosser post the pandemic after the previous Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi that collected Rs. 26.29 cr on its opening day. On the other hand, Bachchhan Paandey does manage to surpass the opening day business of other releases like Ranveer Singh starrer 83 collected Rs. 12.64 cr, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi that collected Rs. 10.50 cr, The Kashmir Files that collected Rs. 3.55 cr, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 that collected Rs. 3.33 cr, Rajkummar Rao – Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do that collected Rs. 1.65 cr, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund that had collected Rs. 1.38 cr. Read here.

The Kashmir Files Box Office: Vivek Agnihotri directorial becomes the highest first week grosser of 2022

The dark horse at the box office this year was the Vivek Agnihotri directorial venture The Kashmir Files that released last week on Friday. After opening on a good note, the business of the film saw exponential growth in collections as the days progress. With strong word of mouth, The Kashmir Files fast emerged as a money-spinner at the box office. After raking in the moolah over its opening weekend, the business of the film maintained its momentum on weekdays as well. Read here.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.