Last Updated 20.03.2022 | 12:58 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34 trailer to be unveiled on March 21

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

This Eid, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan are all set to take over the holiday weekend with their upcoming movie, Runway 34. The teaser of the much-anticipated film was unveiled recently. The fans of the actors can get excited as the trailer arrives on March 21.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34 trailer to be unveiled on March 21



Keeping up with the anticipation, the actors are set to unveil the trailer in Mumbai on Monday. Ajay Devgn, who has directed and produced the project along with starring in it, will be in attendance at the trailer launch along with Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar.

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Runway 34 is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. Runway 34 will be landing in theatres on Eid, April 29, 2022!

Also Read: Runway 34 is ready to take-off as makers share motion posters featuring Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan

More Pages: Runway 34 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

