This Eid, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan are all set to take over the holiday weekend with their upcoming movie, Runway 34. The teaser of the much-anticipated film was unveiled recently. The fans of the actors can get excited as the trailer arrives on March 21.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34 trailer to be unveiled on March 21

Keeping up with the anticipation, the actors are set to unveil the trailer in Mumbai on Monday. Ajay Devgn, who has directed and produced the project along with starring in it, will be in attendance at the trailer launch along with Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar.

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Runway 34 is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. Runway 34 will be landing in theatres on Eid, April 29, 2022!

