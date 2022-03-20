It seems like Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has roped in another newbie for their next project. While the production house has introduced many new faces in the industry, this year Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani will make their debut under the banner. Now, it is reported that newbie Sharvari Wagh, who made her Bollywood debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2, has bagged a lead role in Dharma Productions' next.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari Wagh roped in for a musical love story under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions

Going by the reports, after making her big debut under Yash Raj Films, Sharvari Wagh will make her way to another giant banner and star in a musical love story. The announcement for the same will happen soon. It is rumoured that Ishaan Khatter, who made his Bollywood debut four years ago under Dharma Productions with Dhadak, is being eyed for the lead role opposite Sharvari Wagh. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Sharvari Wagh was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 paired opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film, which was released in November 2021, also starred Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.

