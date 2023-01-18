The Night Manager will also feature Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl in prominent roles. The trailer is to be out on January 20, 2023.

Actors Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s upcoming series The Night Manager, which is the Hindi remake of the British series of the same name, originally starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. The actors will take on the same originals but the show will be set in the Indian style of storytelling. As the makers gear up for the trailer launch, they dropped individual motion posters of the two actors.

Trailer of Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor-starrer The Night Manager to be released on January 20, 2023

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor bring in intrigue and suave in the posters. “Different names, one motive. A night manager is never off duty,” the caption read.

For Anil Kapoor, the caption read, “Duniya ke liye businessman, underworld ke liye baadshah.”

The Night Manager became a massive hit across the globe and earned several awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. Previously, Aditya Roy Kapur said, “When the platform approached me to play the title role in The Night Manager, I knew this was just the one I’d been looking for. My character Shaan is the kind of person who can effortlessly make people believe whatever he wants them to, and that perfectly mirrors what we as actors strive to achieve with our craft. I'm glad that the Disney+ Hotstar team and Sandeep Modi gave me this opportunity to play such an exciting character and I can’t wait to bring him to audiences in India and around the world.”

When Anil Kapoor read the script of the series, he fell in love with the character of Shelly Rungta, the actor said, “Shelly is a powerful man, a philanthropist and a perfect balance of wit and evil with imperceptible menace just like the story of the show - a perfect blend of entertainment and great storytelling. I thoroughly enjoyed working with some of the finest from the industry and one of the leading OTT platforms - Disney+ Hotstar and eagerly waiting to see the audience's reaction to the show”.

The Night Manager will also feature Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl in prominent roles. The trailer is to be out on January 20, 2023.

