Finally, after four years, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to mark his return to the silver screen with Pathaan. Ever since its inception, the film managed to be in the headlines constantly. While fans have started the countdown, the crucial details related to the film are still grabbing their attention. As per the latest buzz, the length of both halves of the film has been revealed!

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan to be 2 hours 26 minutes long; first half of 1 hour 10 minutes and second of 1 hour 16 minutes

Earlier it was reported that the high-octane spy-thriller is clocked at 146 minutes (2 hours 26 minutes 16 seconds). Now, speaking of its first half, it will be 01 hour 10 minutes 01 seconds long while the second half of the Siddharth Anand directorial is 01 hour 16 minutes 15 seconds. It is also worth mentioning here that Pathaan has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate.

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported on the details of cuts suggested by CBFC. The examining committee asked for a total of 12 cuts, most of which are related to the dialogues. They have asked the makers to replace the word 'RAW' with 'Hamare', and 'Langde Lulle' was replaced by 'Toote Foote'. The word 'PMO' was removed while in 13 places, 'PM' was replaced either by President or Minister.

Talking about the controversial song ‘Besharam Rang’, CBFC has asked the makers to make three changes to the Deepika Padukone starrer song, which includes the close up shot of buttocks, 'side pose (partial nudity)' shots and visuals of sensuous dance movements during the lyrics 'Bahut hi tang kiya'.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by YRF, Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, a day before India’s 73rd Republic Day.

Also Read: Pathaan: CBFC gives a list of modifications along with the U/A certification in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.