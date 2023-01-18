comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan beats Tom Cruise, becomes only Indian on world's richest actors list with net worth over Rs. 6258.79 crores

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for Pathaan, his first lead role in almost five years. But the long break hasn’t diminished his superstar status. It has only increased tremendously over the years. Now, as per the latest reports, the actor is the only Indian to be on the world’s richest actors list, defeating Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. The actor’s net worth is $770 million (approx. Rs. Rs. 6258.79 crores).

Shah Rukh Khan beats Tom Cruise, becomes only Indian on world’s richest actors list with net worth over Rs. 6258.79 crores

Shah Rukh Khan beats Tom Cruise, becomes only Indian on world’s richest actors list with net worth over Rs. 6258.79 crores

 Shah Rukh Khan has surpassed several superstars around the world including Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan, and George Clooney. He claims the fourth spot amongst the richest actors in the world released by the World of Statistics.

The richest actor according to this list was Jerry Seinfeld with a net worth of $1 billion followed by Tyler Perry at $1 billion and Dwayne Johnson at $800 million. Other actors ranked on the list are Tom Cruise with a $620 million as his net worth; Jackie Chan stands at $520 million, George Clooney at $500 million and Robert De Niro at $500 million.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen with Pathaan on January 25, 2023. This will be followed by Jawan by Atlee Kumar and Dunki by Rajkumar Hirani.

