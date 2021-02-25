Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 25.02.2021 | 7:00 AM IST

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon starrer Spider-Man 3 titled No Way Home, film releases on December 17, 2021

Spider-Man's next adventure finally gets a title. After much anticipation, the third installment in the franchise starring Tom Holland as the web-slinger will be called Spider-Man: No Way Home. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon the announcement was made on Wednesday.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon starrer Spider-Man 3 titled No Way Home, film releases on December 17, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home will have a special appearance by Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. There are rumours that the movie delves into the multiverse connecting the different generations of Spider-Man films.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Alfred Molina, who played Doctor Octopus in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2, is set to make his appearance in the film. Jamie Foxx, playing Electro from 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, will be adding more fuel to fire in this version of the film!

Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 3 is currently set for December 17, 2021 release.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man 3 stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon unveil new photos with hilarious title cards

