Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki to premiere on Disney+ on June 11, 2021

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network

Disney has set a date for Marvel's upcoming series Loki starring Tom Hiddleston. After the WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki will hit the streaming giant on June 11, 2021.

Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki to premiere on Disney+ on June 11, 2021

Ahead of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Disney+ unveiled the release date for Marvel Studios' Loki. The series features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is the head writer.

ALSO READ: Marvel releases thrilling new trailers of Disney Plus series WandaVision, Loki and Falcon And The Winter Soldier

