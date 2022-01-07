There is once again a rapid surge in the COVID-19 cases in India. Actor Swara Bhasker has become the latest celebrity to test positive for the virus. She took to social media and shared that she had developed symptoms on January 5 and got tested.

"I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on January 5th 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening... and I'm taking all the necessary precautions. I've informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come into contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe ya'll," she wrote on social media.

Along with the note, in the caption, she also revealed the symptoms she has developed. "Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. SO grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)



Meanwhile, India is seeing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases with the trends indicating a third wave of the pandemic in the country. On Thursday, India registered over 1 lakh positive cases. With an alarming rise in the cases, several state governments have announced strict restrictions and implemented partial lockdown.

