Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters move to Bombay High Court, ask the FIR against them to be withdrawn

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rhea Chakraborty had filed an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh alleging that they had provided them with a fake prescription that may have been a trigger for the actor’s anxiety leading to his death. Along with his sisters, the cardiologist of Ram Manohar Lohiya hospital, Dr. Tarun Sharma’s name was also included. While the hospital or the doctor remained unavailable for a comment, the late actor’s sisters have now moved to Bombay High Court demanding the FIR to be withdrawn.

As per the reports, the sisters have claimed that the mere complaint is cognizable and that the medicines prescribed by Dr. Tarun Sharma are not illegal. The petition reads, “A bare perusal of the complaint and the FIR shows it does not make out any cognisable offence. The drugs that have sought to be allegedly given by Dr Tarun Kumar are not banned drugs.” However, as per the latest statement of Mumbai Police Commissioner, the matter is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty’s judicial custody has been extended till October 20.

Also Read: Mumbai Police Commissioner says that the FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty against SSR’s sister is with CBI

