Last Updated 06.10.2020 | 9:29 PM IST

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan begins filming in Centaur Hotel at Delhi Airport

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan took off to Delhi to begin their Delhi shooting schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha. The actors were recently spotted shooting at a college in Delhi. Now, as per reports, Aamir Khan was seen shooting at the Centaur Hotel at Delhi Airport.

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan begins filming in Centaur Hotel at Delhi Airport

According to an official who spoke to ANI News, "Aamir Khan's team is taking care of all the interior decoration in the hotel as per their requirement. Aamir Khan will be shooting in the bar (SomBar) where he will be seen breaking down the bar's gate for the film. He will shoot many of the sequences in the hotel with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor."

It is the first time since the closure of Centaur Hotel that it is being used for commercial purposes. The charges are according to commercial purposes.

Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, is slated for Christmas 2021 release.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan instructs Laal Singh Chaddha team to employ women-driven Sakha cabs for Delhi shoot schedule

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

