Last Updated 06.10.2020 | 11:26 AM IST

Mumbai Police Commissioner says that the FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty against SSR’s sister is with CBI

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case was being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation as ordered by the Supreme Court of India. The actor’s death was a mystery with multiple theories about what ifs and what could haves. However, recently, the doctors’ panel at the AIIMS have called it a suicide and rendered the possibility of strangling and poison as per the actor’s autopsy reports and viscera. While Rhea Chakraborty was arrested for procuring drugs for him by the NCB, the actress had also filed an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh and Dr. Tarun Sharma of Ram Manohar Lohiya hospital.

Mumbai Police Commissioner says that the FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty against SSR’s sister is with CBI

Apparently, Meetu Singh and Dr. Tarun Sharma had provided Sushant Singh Rajput with a fake prescription with no proper dosage of medicines that may have elevated his anxiety and resulted in his death by suicide. While it was reported that the doctor that prescribed the anxiety medicines was actually a cardiologist, the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh went on record to say that the CBI has the FIR filed by Rhea. The Central Bureau of Investigation will be looking into the matter and will take the investigative process forward.

Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody was extended till October 6 and there has been no word regarding the same.

Also Read: Siddharth Pithani confirms that Sushant Singh Rajput did not meet Rhea Chakraborty a night before his demise

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

