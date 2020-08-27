Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.08.2020 | 12:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput had distanced himself completely from Sandip Ssingh

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sandip Ssingh, known to people who know him well as one of the strangest wheeler-dealers of the film industry, finds the net closing in on him in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. There are many unanswered questions about Ssingh’s presence at Sushant’s residence on the afternoon of his death on June 14 and the claims of friendship that he made on news channels on the days following the tragic death.

Sushant Singh Rajput had distanced himself completely from Sandip Ssing

The man, known to the industry for pushing himself into various influential camps (he was shunned by both Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Priyanka Chopra), has been contradicting himself every step of the way.

We now have it from very reliable sources that in fact Sushant had distanced from this Ssingh chap for a year before his death. Making this startling revelation (hasn’t Ssingh been claiming to be Sushant’s best friend?) a leading filmmaker divulges, “I was keen to sign Sushant for a film. But his number had changed. Nobody seemed to know his whereabouts. It was here that Sandeep Ssingh approached me and told me he would arrange a meeting for me with Sushant. When I finally met Sushant he asked me why I was trying to approach him through Sandeep Ssingh. ‘I’ve nothing to do with him any longer.’ These were Sushant’s words.”

A number of male star aspirants including Kartik Aryan and Sushant Singh Rajput were befriended by Sandeep Ssingh at the inception of their careers. But after they found some success they chose to cut him out of their lives.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh accuses Rhea Chakraborty of poisoning his son for a long time

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump…

Randeep Hooda undergoes a surgery after…

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: After ED…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s lookalike Sachin…

Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents test positive for…

Amitabh Bachchan lends his voice for a song…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification