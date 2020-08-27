Earlier in August, it was announced that superstars BTS will finally showcase their 'Map Of The Soul: 7' performances with an offline and online concert called Map Of The Soul ON:E. "This October, there will be a BTS performance that will be both streamed online and held offline. After a long wait, you can finally look forward to performances of 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' at the "BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL: ONE concert," Big Hit Entertainment announced during their corporate briefing.

As per their latest statement, Big Hit Entertainment, the parent company of BTS, is currently reviewing the condition in South Korea for the offline concert. There's been a surge in COVID-19 cases due to which many events are being postponed for safety reasons. In a detailed statement on Weverse app, the company said:

"Hello.

This is Big Hit Entertainment. This is to inform you on the detailed schedule announcement regarding the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E performance. Big Hit is making every effort to prepare for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E, which will take place on Oct 10(Sat) and 11(Sun).

However, due to the recent resurgence of COVID-19 group infections in the Seoul metropolitan area, we are carefully reviewing the details regarding the offline (in-person) component of the concert once again.

We will closely examine the spread of the infection and the government regulations and thoroughly prepare for safe performance. We will inform you of the details of the concert once the current massive outbreak has calmed down.

A separate announcement will be provided regarding the online streaming.

Everyone's health and safety are our top priority as we continue to prepare our concert, to ensure that our artists and audiences can enjoy the performances in the safest environment possible.

Thank you."

The offline and online concerts are set to take place on October 10 and 11, 2020.

Meanwhile, BTS released their English track 'Dynamite' on August 21, 2020 that has broken several records already including racking up 101.1 million views in 24 hours making it the first music video to do so in Youtube history. The song has also ranked No. 1 in more than 100 countries already becoming BTS' fifth song to achieve this milestone after 'Black Swan', 'Moon', 'My Time', and 'Your Eyes Tell'. Their song 'Filter' has also received No. 1 in countries.

