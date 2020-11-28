Om Raut is all set to stun the audience with yet another mammoth-sized project, Adipurush. The film is based on the legends of Ramayan with Prabhas portraying the role of Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Sita. While there were a lot of reports regarding who would be the Sita, with actresses like Anushka Sharma, Keerthy Suresh, Anushka Shetty, and more, earlier this morning, it was reported that Kriti Sanon will be playing the role of Sita.

As for the role of Laxman, director Om Raut has roped in Sunny Singh of Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame. The actor is ecstatic to be playing the role of Laxman and to star in this project. He has also expressed his excitement to be working with such great actors in Adipurush. While the stars are expected to begin shooting soon, the film is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

How excited are you for Adipurush now that the star cast has been revealed? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

