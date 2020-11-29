Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor admitted to being in a relationship on social media a couple of years back. The actors are all set for their first movie together, Brahmastra. Making heads turn with their chemistry, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been the talk of the town for as long as one can remember. As per the latest reports, Alia Bhatt has recently bought a new apartment in Ranbir Kapoor’s building. Alia already owns two houses, one being in Juhu, Mumbai and the other being in Covent Garden in London.

The new house, for the unversed, is in Bandra’s Vaastu Pali Hill complex, where Ranbir Kapoor has his bachelor’s pad on the 7th floor while Alia has reportedly bought a house on the 5th floor. With over 2,460 sq ft area, Alia Bhatt has asked Gauri Khan to do the interior designs, who has also worked on Ranbir Kapoor’s house. The house costs around Rs. 32 crores and happens to be close to Ranbir’s family home, Krishna Raj’s bungalow. The Laxmi pooja was done by the Bhatt family in the new house with Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerjee, and Ranbir Kapoor being a part of the big day.

Congratulations, Alia Bhatt!

Also Read: Alia Bhatt dons the entrepreneur’s hat, launches kids-wear brand called Ed-a-mamma

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.