Last Updated 28.11.2020 | 3:27 PM IST

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s Sardar & Grandson to opt for release on Netflix in January 2021?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While the cinemas have reopened just last month, they’re still running on a 50% capacity considering the rise in COVID-19 cases. The filmmakers, despite the cinemas reopening have been opting for OTT releases to avoid losses. After Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No. 1 opting for an OTT release, it’s Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Sardar & Grandson next in the queue. The film has recently attained its title and the shoot wrapped up a couple of months ago, now the makers are looking to release it on Netflix.

Considering the financial aspects, the makers do not want to risk a theatrical release when they are running only on a 50% capacity rate. The budget of Sardar & Grandson is of Rs. 30 crores, costing more than Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani. The makers of the film have apparently finalized the deal with Netflix as it gives a better chance at the return of investment to the producers, Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham, and Bhushan Kumar. The trio have joined hands together for the film and have already received a fixed amount that eliminates the losses they might incur in theatres.

Sardar & Grandson also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham in special appearances and is directed by debutant director Kaashvie Nair. The movie is said to be revolving around the love and the bond between two different eras.

Also Read: “It’s actually refreshing to be outdoors and shooting for a film”, says Arjun Kapoor about Bhoot Police

