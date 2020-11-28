Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.11.2020 | 9:52 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Kriti Sanon roped to play Sita in for Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas starrer Adipurush?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Only recently it was announced that Prabhas will be collaborating with Bhushan Kumar once again after Saaho for Om Raut’s directorial, Adipurush. The film revolves around the triumph of good over bad and it will feature Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Prabhas as Ram marking their first on-screen collaboration. Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of the antagonist, King of Lanka, was confirmed a few days ago and the film will involve a lot of ancient forms of sword fighting and archery.

Kriti Sanon roped to play Sita in for Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas starrer Adipurush

While there were a lot of speculations regarding the female lead roped in to play Sita, the likes of Anushka Shetty, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, Keerthy Suresh were expected to be a part of the film. But, the makers have reportedly now got Kriti Sanon on board who seems to be on a roll with signing films, Adipurush being her sixth film scheduled to be shot between November 2020 and August 2021. Currently, she is shooting for Hum Do Humaare Do with Rajkummar Rao, post which, she will be working on Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, then moving on to Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Kriti is said to have two more films lined up followed by Adipurush.

The film is being said to be shot in a studio against a chroma screen and director Om Raut has been in talks with the VFX artists that have worked on films like Avatar and War. Slated to release on August 11, 2022, Adipurush is going to be another mammoth-sized mythological film in Prabhas’ kitty after the Baahubali franchise.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon to have a packed slate in 2021

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notice to…

Brahmastra made on a budget ‘way over’ Rs.…

Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia to feature…

National Organ Donation Day: Ranbir Kapoor…

Bombay HC dismisses plea to probe Disha…

Kriti Sanon talks about the increasing cases…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification