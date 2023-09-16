Sunny Leone is expected to pay homage to the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress by recreating her dance in one of her upcoming projects.

Sunny Leone is all set to pay homage to Madhuri Dixit Nene by recreating the iconic dance number from an upcoming project. While details are kept under wraps, a source has opened up about his track. Although it will be a remake, we hear that Sunny Leone will be adding her unique style and charm to this iconic Madhuri Dixit number. This news has definitely stirred excitement among fans, who are eagerly waiting to witness the actress's yet another sizzling dance performance.

Sunny Leone to recreate Madhuri Dixit’s iconic dance number; report

Speaking about this upcoming dance number, sources close to the production team revealed, "Sunny Leone is set to take centre-stage in a special song that pays a heartfelt tribute to Madhuri Dixit's iconic dance number. She's been practising the song for a few days, and we can see her putting in a lot of effort to perfect every aspect of it. Although the specifics of the song cannot be disclosed yet, the song is definitely a standout feature of an upcoming project."

The source added, “The makers are deeply committed to creating a tribute that does justice to Madhuri Dixit's classic and highlights Sunny Leone's dancing talent, generating significant excitement among both the industry and fans as further information unfolds.”

On the work front, Sunny Leone recently garnered a lot of global acclaim, love, and accolades for her role as Charlie in Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir thriller Kennedy co-starring Rahul Bhat. While the film is yet to release in India, it has received a heartwarming response at film festivals internationally.

Apart from that, speaking of her upcoming projects, Sunny Leone is all set to return to the world of South Cinema as she is gearing up to feature in the upcoming Tamil film Quotation Gang, in which she will be seen in the lead role alongside actors like Jackie Shroff, Priyamani, among others. Directed by Vivek, the film features her in the role of a contract killer.

