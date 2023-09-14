This brand features a diverse array of products, including lipsticks, lip liners, eyeliners, mascaras, highlighters, and nail polishes, all proudly adhering to vegan and cruelty-fr

Sunny Leone has once more garnered attention through a partnership with Myntra, India's foremost online destination for fashion and lifestyle, to make her well-known cosmetics brand, Starstruck With Sunny Leone, more accessible to Indian consumers. This brand features a diverse array of products, including lipsticks, lip liners, eyeliners, mascaras, highlighters, and nail polishes, all proudly adhering to vegan and cruelty-free principles.

Sunny Leone’s beauty line Starstruck launches on Myntra: “It’s a dream come true to see my brand flourish”

Launched in 2018, Starstruck by Sunny Leone has garnered a dedicated following among the actress's fans and beauty enthusiasts alike. The brand's reach has extended to international markets, including Dubai, where Sunny Leone inaugurated a major sales event. The actress was quoted saying, "I am absolutely thrilled about our collaboration with Myntra! This partnership is a significant step in making Starstruck With Sunny Leone even more accessible to my incredible fans and beauty enthusiasts across India. It's a dream come true to see my brand flourish on Myntra's platform, and I can't wait to share the glamour and quality of our products with millions of customers."

Sunny Leone personally crafted the brand from the ground up, ensuring high-quality, long-lasting products suitable for all skin types and tones. She was intricately involved in every aspect, from shade selection to packaging design.

