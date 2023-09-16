Deepika Padukone, who has been receiving rave reviews for her extended cameo in Jawan, recently has also been making massive strides in the business arena. In recent news, it is being reported that the popular Bollywood star invested an disclosed amount in the homegrown brand Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, which is spread majorly across Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone turns investor in Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

It seems that the actress invested in the Series B funding round and has now become one of the joint investors of Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, which includes names likes A91, Anicut Capital, 8i Ventures, among others as investors. In a press statement released by the actress’ entity KA Enterprises, it said, “We have followed the brand’s growth very closely over the past decade and observed their vision and commitment to quality and innovation and are therefore thrilled to partner with them on their journey of making Indian specialty coffee accessible, delivering unparalleled coffee experiences, and putting it on the global map,”

Earlier this week, Deepika Padukone had opened up about her new investments in an interview with The Week magazine, wherein she had revealed about her keen interest in promoting small and medium sized industries of our country, which are more local in nature. “I wanted to invest in companies whose values align with mine, and I wanted to help small businesses grow. I think it was important for me to add value, with my time and my money, to help Indian businesses,” she had said in the interview.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone, who has been riding high on the success of Pathaan and Jawaan, will be returning to the big screen next year with two massive projects. She will be seen alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and an ensemble cast in the ambitious Pan India sci-fi drama Kalki 2928 AD and later, as an Air Force pilot in the aerial action-drama Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

