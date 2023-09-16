Somy Ali, who has shared screen space with some of the biggest 90s stars, from Sanjay Dutt to Saif Ali Khan, has always been vocal about her affair with Salman Khan and how the actor has mistreated her and other women in the past. While she has opened up about the abuse she faced during her relationship with him, in a recent interview, the former actress and now a social activist revealed that Salman Khan had cheated on Sangeeta Bijlani, a few weeks before their wedding and that she was the ‘other woman’ in his life.

“Salman Khan cheated on Sangeeta Bijlani with me”, reveals Somy Ali

Furthermore, Somy Ali also revealed that Karma had a way of getting back and that Salman Khan cheated on her too during their relationship. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Somy Ali said, “The wedding cards were printed, but Sangeeta caught Salman red-handed in my apartment. What Salman did to Sangeeta, the same happened to me. This is called karma, when I grew up a little, I understood about it.” For the unversed, Salman Khan was supposed to tie the knot with Sangeeta Bijlani in the 90s and was already engaged to the actress.

In her social media posts, Somy Ali has often spoken about the relationship as well as about how she had entered Bollywood as a Salman fan and was always in awe of him. The actress had also revealed that Salman was not keen on making their relationship public and that even though, in the public eye, their relationship looked like a brief romance, Ali insisted that they were together for eight years. Furthermore, the actress also opened up about several instances including one where he poured a cold drink on the hair during an event, and how he would demean, insult her in public.

