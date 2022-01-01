Jacqueline Fernandez is currently under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate ever since her name came up during the questioning of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She has been questioned multiple times by the ED as a witness in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. As per ED's chargesheet, Sukesh gave the actress expensive gifts worth Rs. 10 crores which has been seized by the agency

Recently, Sukesh's advocate Anant Malik released a press statement saying that it is wrong to term his client as conman or thug as he has not been convicted yet. In the statement, Sukesh also claimed to be in a relationship with Jacqueline and that his personal relationship has no bearing on the criminal case.

The press release comes after Jacqueline Fernandez requested the central agency to cancel the Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against her in connection with the case. However, the ED denied her request and the actress will not be allowed to travel abroad for the time being. The LOC was issued against Jacqueline on December 5.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline in her statement said that Sukesh had introduced himself as "Shekhaar Ratna Vela". He had allegedly made a spoof call replicating the office number of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to befriend actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The chargesheet, which was filed earlier this month under a special PMLA, further stated that Sukesh had allegedly claimed that he hailed from J Jayalalithaa's political family, they are from Chennai and owner of Sun TV.

In its charge sheet, the Delhi Police has accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar and 13 others of duping the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy to the tune of Rs 200 crore. Officials believe Chandrasekhar extorted Rs. 200 crore from the complainant by claiming that he would facilitate her husband's release from prison.

