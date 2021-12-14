Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines. The actress appeared before the Enforcement Directorate [ED] in New Delhi on December 9 for the second consecutive day in Rs. 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others. The actress was questioned for several hours. In the chargesheet filed by ED, new developments have come to light.

In the chargesheet, ED cited that the actress had recorded two statements earlier this year in which she mentioned that the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had introduced himself as "Shekhaar Ratna Vela". He had allegedly made a spoof call replicating the office number of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to befriend actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The chargesheet, which was filed earlier this month under before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), further stated that Sukesh had allegedly claimed that he hailed from J Jayalalithaa's political family, they are from Chennai and owner of Sun TV.

According to a report in NDTV, the agency said, "He (Mr. Chandrashekhar) was trying to get in touch with her (Ms Fernandez) over many weeks in December (2020) and January 2021 but she did not respond to him as she got many calls as such and was not sure about who the person was. Her makeup artist Shaan Muthathil was then contacted by a government office and was told that Jacqueline Fernandez must get in touch with Mr. Shekhaar as he is an important person and would like to speak to her." Subsequently, her makeup artist shared Sukesh Chandrashekhar's number with Jacqueline Fernandez, as he claimed to be an important person from politics.

Meanwhile, in the two recorded statements in August and October of 2021, Jacqueline Fernandez told ED that she had received gifts from Chandrashekhar - three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci gym wear outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-colored stones and two Hermes bracelets. She had received a Mini Cooper car which she returned.

Reportedly, he was in regular contact with Jacqueline Fernandez from February of 2021 till August when he was arrested by Delhi Police.

Previously, it was reported that the actress was given gifts worth Rs. 10 crore. The chargesheet mentioned the gift items sent to Jacqueline which included jewellery, crockery, and four Persian cats -- one of them worth Rs. 9 lakh -- and a horse worth Rs. 52 lakh. Reportedly, Jacqueline would also talk to Sukesh over the phone while the latter was in Tihar jail. After he got bail, he flew Jacqueline to Chennai in a private plane and the duo stayed at a hotel in the city. As per the chargesheet, he spent Rs. 8 crore on air travel post his bail. Reportedly, Chandrasekhar also sent huge amounts to relatives of Jacqueline as well.

In its charge sheet, the Delhi Police has accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar and 13 others of duping the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy to the tune of Rs 200 crore. Officials believe Chandrasekhar extorted Rs. 200 crore from the complainant by claiming that he would facilitate her husband's release from prison.

