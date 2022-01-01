comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.01.2022 | 5:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

CONFIRMED! SS Rajamouli’s Ram Charan – Jr NTR starrer RRR postponed

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

After much speculation, the team of RRR has confirmed that the film will not be releasing on January 7. The makers of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer directed by SS Rajamouli have deferred the release of the film owing to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the country. The film which also has special appearances by Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 7.

CONFIRMED! SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan - NTR Jr starrer RRR postponed

In an official statement, the team wrote, "Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theaters, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL."


In the past few weeks, India has seen a surge in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19. There is also an added threat of the new Omicron variant of the virus. Amid this, Delhi became the first government to announce that schools, gyms, spas, cinema halls will be shut down to curb the spread of the virus. On Friday, the Tamil Nadu government announced that theatres in the state will operate at 50% capacity.  If the cases keep rising, other state governments are also expected to have strict restrictions.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what SS Rajamouli has to say about Salman Khan who is optimistic about RRR’s success at box office

More Pages: RRR Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sukesh Chandrasekhar claims he was in a…

BREAKING: Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR…

Mrunal Thakur tests positive for COVID-19

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1…

Anushka Sharma to kick off two theatrical…

Big Hit Music denies dating rumours of BTS'…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification