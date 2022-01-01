The wait for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has been a long one owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. But seems like the audience will have to wait a little longer to experience the film on the big screen. The makers of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer have deferred the release of the film owing to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the country. The film which also has special appearances by Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 7.

The official announcement regarding the same is expected later today. The makers have already informed the exhibitor sector about postponing the release of the film before making an official announcement. The makers will be announcing a new release date after assessing the current COVID-19 situation. According to the pandemic experts, India will witness a peak in the daily cases only by February.

In the past few weeks, India has seen a surge in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19. There is also an added threat of the new Omicron variant of the virus. Amid this, Delhi became the first government to announce that schools, gyms, spas, cinema halls will be shut down to curb the spread of the virus. On Friday, the Tamil Nadu government announced that theatres in the state will operate at 50% capacity. If the cases keep rising, other state governments are also expected to have strict restrictions.

Meanwhile, theatres had only recently revived after the deadly second wave of the pandemic that was witnessed in April-May of 2021. SS Rajamouli's RRR was expected to completely revive the theatre business across India with its pan-India appeal.

