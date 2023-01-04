Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has reportedly sold her Mumbai apartment which is nestled in the heart of Mumbai for 32.5 crores. The luxury apartment is located near the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The Neerja actor, is said to live in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu in a gorgeous home and office space in London’s Notting Hill. The actress has sold the third-floor house at Signature Island in Mumbai for Rs 32.5 crore.

However, a discrepancy can be noticed in the reporting of how much she paid for the apartment in 2015, with figures ranging from Rs 17 crore to Rs 31 crore. According to the documents acquired by Squarefeet India, the house has a 5,533 sq. ft built-up area and the new owner will get car parking for four cars.

"The building in which Sonam sold the house is located on the Central Business District of BKC, a sought-after place,” said Varun Singh, Founder Squarefeatindia. A stamp duty of Rs 1.95 crore was paid for the transaction, reportedly and the buyer is SMF Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. According to the price mentioned, it seems like Sonam was not able to make a big profit on her this sale.

Sonam was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor as the lead actress in 2019. The actress will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s Blind, where she plays a visually challenged cop, alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in significant roles.

