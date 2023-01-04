The issues between television actress Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, who is the brother of Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen continue to make news as the couple is struggling to retain their marriage. After several accusations thrown at each other and blame games, the latest update was that they were being cordial with each other so that they co-parent their daughter Ziana. However, it seems that the problems have cropped up once again and the Sen family has decided to stand in support of the actress and not their son Rajeev Sen in this battle.

Sushmita Sen stops following brother Rajeev Sen on social media; Sen family supports Charu Asopa in her battle

A source close to the family informed that the situation at the Sen residence has worsened as Sushmita Sen seems to have decided to break ties with her own brother. The source said, “All is not well in the Sen household after the Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen matter. In fact, elder sister Sushmita Sen and her parents have decided to distance themselves from Rajeev instead. They have had a huge showdown with Rajeev and Sushmita has even stopped following Rajeev. But she continues to follow Charu on social media.” In an earlier interview, Charu too had stated that the Sen family always supported her in her endeavors and how they had decided to go against their own son to do it.

For the unversed, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in 2019 but soon after a year of marriage, there was a lot of trouble in paradise. Furthermore, rumours of their separation started in 2022 post the delivery of their daughter Ziana and since then, both celebrities are going back-forth about their decision of staying together. While Rajeev had accused Charu of hiding the truth about her first marriage, the actress alleged about her husband having trust issues and also of not letting her work in the industry.

