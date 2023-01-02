Many Indian movie buffs learnt the meaning of the word ‘fashionista’ thanks to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The gorgeous actress made this term a household name thanks to her diva-like image and for being a style icon. But she’s also a fine actress, and she proved it with her performances in films like Raanjhanaa (2013), Khoobsurat (2014), Neerja (2016) etc. Last seen in The Zoya Factor (2019), she has been missing from the big screen for a while. But this year, she’ll be back with a bang with an exciting film, Blind. And Bollywood Hungama has learnt that it’s all set for a direct digital premiere.

SCOOP: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer Blind to release directly on Zee5 after deal with Netflix failed to materialize

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Blind has been ready for a while and the makers have now decided to release it on Zee5. Due to the unpredictable scenario at the box office, they felt that it was apt that it could premiere on OTT. Also, it’s an edge-of-the-seat thriller and can make for a fine experience for viewers at home.”

However, the film went through quite a journey before the deal with Zee5 was signed. The source revealed, “Last year, the makers of Blind had approached Zee5. But the price quoted by the streaming giant to buy the film was less than what the producers expected. Hence, they declined and approached Netflix. Blind is co-produced by Sujoy Ghosh and he is directing and producing The Devotion Of Suspect X, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, for the digital platform. He tried selling both these films to Netflix as a package. But the deal fell through as again, the amount that Netflix was ready to shell for Blind was not satisfactory.”

The source continued, “The makers of Blind then went back to Zee5 and the deal was locked. It is expected to release in the first quarter of 2023.”

Besides Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Blind also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey. Directed by debutant director Shome Makhija, it is the official remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. It is a story of a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

Blind went on floors in December 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland and the shoot was completed in a start-to-finish schedule by February 2021. Since the pandemic was going on then, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had said that she did her rehearsals on Zoom and walked around the house with a blindfold on her eyes. She also told a tabloid that she would wear white lenses during the shoot that blocked her vision.

Interestingly, news of Blind going directly to OTT first emerged in July 2021. But in October 2021, Sujoy Ghosh confessed that he and the other makers of the film are having second thoughts and that the thriller might release in cinemas. But it seems like they went back to their original plan of skipping a theatrical release.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently gave birth to her son Vayu on August 20, 2022. She had announced his birth through a beautiful post on her Instagram handle.

