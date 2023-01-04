Pakistani actresses Sajal Aly, Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan have responded to the claims made by a retired Pakistani military officer, Adil Raja, that some female actresses were used as ‘honey traps’ by the military. For the uninitiated, the retired officer, who also runs a YouTube channel, did not name the female actresses but mentioned the initials when making these claims. The netizens were quick to decode the initials: Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan, and Sajal Aly. Without mentioning the video and the officer, Sajal Aly was quick to react and called ‘character assassination’ the worst form of humanity.

Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat hit back at retired military officer claiming actresses are ‘honey traps’ of Pakistan military

Sajal, who starred in the Bollywood film Mom along with Sridevi, took to Twitter on Monday to say, “It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin.”

It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin. — Sajal Ali (@Iamsajalali) January 2, 2023

In his video on YouTube, Raja made claims that a few of the models and actresses of Pakistan were allegedly working with General (retd) Bajwa and former ISI head Faiz Hameed in order to trap politicians. Following these claims, while he did not mention anyone’s name but only initials, netizens speculated certain names. Amongst them was Kubra Khan who also took to social media to hit back at these allegations. On her Instagram story, she wrote, “I stayed quiet initially because obviously a fake video isn’t going to take over my existence But ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Apko lagta hai ke koi random log Mujhe pe behte bithaye ungli uthayenge Aur main chup behtoongi toh apki soch hai. So Mr Adil Raja before you start to heap allegations upon people have some proof first.”

She added, “You have a total of 3 days to come up with this proof which you claim is hag and sach. If not, either retract your statement and publicly apologise or I will be suing you for defamation. And don’t worry, lucky for you I’m not just from here I am from UK, so I’ll come there if I have too! Cause Main SACH pe hoon, Main HAQ pe hoon AUR MAIN KISI KE BAAP SE NAI DARTI.”

Mehwish Hayat, who last starred in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, wrote on the Instagram story, “Shame on you for spreading baseless allegations and insinuations about someone you know nothing about and even bigger shame on people who blindly believe this bullshit. But this stops and it stops now! I will not allow anyone to defame my name in this way anymore.” Mahira Khan is yet to make a comment on the controversial allegations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahira Khan was most recently seen in the blockbuster The Legend Of Maula Jatt. Sajal Aly is gearing up for the release of her drama Kuch Ankahi. Mehwish Hayat last starred as Aisha in Ms. Marvel series. Kubra Khan last appeared in the Atif Aslam starrer Sang-e-Mah.

