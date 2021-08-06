If you're a frequent social media user, you've probably seen ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’, a viral social media fad. It's a song that went popular after a video of a little boy named Sahdev Dirdo singing it was shared on social media. The young man has a bright future ahead of him. This weekend's semi-finale episode of Indian Idol 12 will also feature Sahdev. Host Aditya Narayan shared a video.

If you're unfamiliar with the song, ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ has been one of the most popular topics on social media for the past few days. Sahdev Dirdo, the song's performer, will now appear on Indian Idol 12. Aditya Narayan posted a video on Instagram of the young child singing the song while the judges, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar, as well as the participants from the singing reality show, dance on it. Aditya captioned the post, "#BachpanKaPyaar with the OG cutie Sahadev & #IndianIdol team."

The video of Sahdev Dirdo performing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ has shot at his school two years ago. The video was created by his teacher. It recently became viral after rapper Badshah released a remix of the small boy's version of the song on Instagram earlier this month. Sahdev Dirdo lives in the Chhindgarh block of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, recently honoured him. ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ is a song by Kamlesh Barot that was released in 2019.

The semi-finale of Indian Idol 12 will air this weekend, with Karan Johar as a special guest. In the Karan Johar special episode, the Top 6 finalists will perform popular songs from the filmmaker's film.

The winner of Indian Idol 12 will be announced on August 15 in a big way. The singing reality show will air on television for the first time for 12 hours, from midday to midnight. The finale is titled “The Greatest Grand Finale Ever” in a new Sony TV promo. Sony TV made the big news by posting a new advertisement on their social media accounts that included the top six contestants. It is captioned as, "Iss aakhri jung mein aakhir kaun le jayega #IndianIdol ka khitaab? Dekhna mat bhooliyega #IndianIdol2020 ka 12 ghante ka mega finale, #TheGreatestGrandFinaleEver, 15th August ko dopahar 12 baje se raat 12 baje tak, sirf Sony par!"

Six competitors are competing for the Indian Idol 12 prize. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, and Sayli Kamble are the individuals in question. While the winner will be announced live at 12 a.m., some segments of the show will be taped ahead of time.

