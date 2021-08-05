Renowned director and head honcho of Dharma Productions Karan Johar will be making his presence this weekend in the popular singing reality Indian Idol Season 12. The contestants will impress Karan by singing on his various films’ hit numbers by having a 'Karan Johar Special’ episode. In the latest promo shared by Sony TV, the director is seen making a lavish entry in black attire. The whole set is lightened up by his presence and Karan Johar blows a flying kiss to all the contestants. Being a complete funny guy he starts with pulling the host Aditya Narayan's legs for overly praising him.

Host Aditya Narayan shows a tweet made by the director in the month of March praising the contestants and also declaring that he cannot wait to work with them. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director declares that he finds Indian Idol 12 a blockbuster show after the iconic blockbuster film Sholay. He also reveals that the top six contestants are very talented and they will all sing for his films in Dharma Productions.

The 49-year-old director also narrates an incident he had with Udit Narayan during the recording of the title song of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He shared how Udit considered a particular pink shirt lucky for him while singing for Shah Rukh Khan. Finally, he expressed that music is an integral part of his life and thanked the makers of Indian Idol for inviting him to the show. Indian Idol 12 will mark its 'Greatest Finale Ever' on 15th August for 12 continuous hours in the history of any TV show.

