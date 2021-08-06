Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music along with Tiger Shroff today unveiled the motion poster of the patriotic anthem, 'Vande Mataram' ahead of Independence Day. Voiced by Tiger Shroff, this marks the singer-actor's first-ever song in Hindi after two English songs, 'Casanova' and 'Unbelievable'. The song will release on the 10th of August.

Jackky Bhagnani shares, "#VandeMataram is not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home. Couldn't be happier that my bro @tigerjackieshroff has sung it soo beautifully. So excited to share it with you all. Releasing on 10th August! Stay tuned."

View this post on Instagram

Tiger Shroff shared, "This is the first time I have attempted to sing a song like this, So excited and nervous at the same time to share with you all my next single #VandeMataram. It's not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home. Releasing on 10th August."

The motion poster instantly instills a patriotic feeling and the song is set to do more. Directed by Remo D'Souza, his vision will make the euphonious song extra special. Before their collaboration as film producer and actor, Jackky Bhagnani and Tiger Shroff collaborate as singer and music producer for this beautiful track.

Sung by Tiger Shroff, Vande Mataram is directed by Remo D'Souza, Composed by Vishal Mishra, Lyrics by Kaushal Kishore and Choreographed by Ankan Sen, Jueli Vaidya and Rahul Shetty.

