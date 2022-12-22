Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus is all set to be released tomorrow and as expected, its producers and distributors have gotten into screen-sharing issues. Avatar: The Way Of Water, which was released last week, is doing exceptionally well and its studio Disney is unwilling to let go of screens, leading to a deadlock between the two parties.

Single-screen cinemas in a fix as distributors of Cirkus and Avatar: The Way Of Water ask for MAXIMUM shows; several theatres yet to open advance booking

A source from the exhibition sector told Bollywood Hungama, “Most of the multiplexes have opened bookings for Cirkus. But several single-screens, especially the ones with 2k projection, are yet to open plans for next week as both studios are fighting over shows. What has compounded the problem is that several theatres had signed a two-week contract with Disney. So they are bound to play Avatar: The Way Of Water till Thursday, December 29. Thankfully, there is a clause in the contract that based on the Hollywood film’s performance on the weekdays and the drop it faces, exhibitors can accordingly screen Cirkus. But in many cinemas, Avatar: The Way Of Water has held very well.”

The source added, “Moreover, the advance sales of Cirkus are not up to the mark. Hence, theatres are encouraged to continue playing Avatar: The Way Of Water on all shows or most shows daily.”

Another source revealed, “In certain pockets, Avatar: The Way Of Water is not doing that well, especially in 2D cinemas. And not all theatres have signed the contract. Also, Avatar: The Way Of Water is playing only in the 2k screens. The non-2k screens will happily play Cirkus. Nevertheless, there are regions where Cirkus will face a tough time in getting the best shows. The unusually long run time of Avatar: The Way Of Water will also prove to be a challenge while sharing shows.”

This source also stated, “In certain circuits, Cirkus distributors are simply asking for 1 prime time show if theatres are playing three shows of film a day or 2 shows in case the theatres are playing 4 shows a day. Yet, the problem persists. Even if Avatar: The Way Of Water is not doing well, Disney is not relenting and insisting that these cinemas should continue playing their film in prime time shows.”

However, reports are also coming in that both studios have been arm-twisting theatre owners. Mumbai’s iconic theatre Maratha Mandir has scheduled Cirkus for 3:30 PM and 9:30 PM. Executive director of Gaiety-Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Manoj Desai is hoping to play Avatar: The Way Of Water at 6:00 PM.

Manoj Desai told Bollywood Hungama, “Both the distributors of Avatar: The Way Of Water as well as Cirkus are asking for all shows. I can only play 3 shows. Like PVR, I am not in a position to screen films at 12 in the midnight or 6 in the morning.” When asked for his next plan of action, he said, “As of now, I have not opened the booking for the 6:00 PM show. We’ll take a call on Thursday.”

An industry expert remarked, “Disney is simply taking revenge. Last year on Diwali, Reliance didn’t let Eternals get sufficient shows as they grabbed most of the shows for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. At that time, the meeting went on till Thursday night. Sooryavanshi then was the hotter film and hence, Reliance had an upper hand. At present, Disney is in a strong position as Avatar: The Way Of Water has passed the weekday test and will also score on the weekends. Cirkus, meanwhile, don’t have strong ticket sales. I won’t be surprised if many exhibitors decide to prioritize Avatar: The Way Of Water. After all, it’s a Disney film and has given so much business to theatres this year through films like Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love And Thunder, Brahmastra, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Also, exhibitors suffered during Sooryavanshi and Eternals row. Kitnon ki Diwali kharab hui thi. However, the ideal scenario should be both studios should healthily divide shows. Let’s hope that better sense prevails.”

