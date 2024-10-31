The Hindi moviegoers are all set for the biggest clash of the year that will take place tomorrow, Friday, November 1, at the box office, between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both films will have a wide release and also overseas. However, moviegoers in some parts won’t be able to enjoy the Diwali biggies while those in Singapore will have to wait until a week to catch the Ajay Devgn-starrer.

Singham Again’s release postponed in Singapore; Ajay Devgn-starrer and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 banned in Saudi Arabia

Bollywood Hungama has learned that Singham Again’s release has been pushed by a week. As per sources, the decision was taken as the Censor process wasn’t completed on time. A source told us, “Singapore Censor Board is very strict and particular and has been known to behave this way. In the past as well, many films have suffered in a similar fashion.”

The source further said, “Singham Again is now expected to release next week, that is, Thursday, November 7.” As per the official press note, Singham Again will have a wide overseas release in 1900 screens, including a record-breaking 197 screens in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. In North America, it will be shown in more than 760 screens and in Canada, it has secured the highest number of screens in Cineplex, which contributes 80% of Canada’s box office. In the UK and Ireland, Singham Again has secured showcasing in 224 cinemas.

Meanwhile, Singham Again and the other Diwali release, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, have both been banned in Saudi Arabia. As per reports, while Singham Again will not release in the Asian country due to portrayal of 'religious conflict', Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is banned over homosexual references.

Besides Ajay Devgn, Singham Again also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. It is directed by Rohit Shetty. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, also features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

