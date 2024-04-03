Aayush Sharma's upcoming film Ruslaan takes a significant leap forward with the esteemed NH Studioz joining hands with the film’s makers, Sri Sathya Sai Arts. NH Studioz will spearhead the worldwide release of Ruslaan. Known for their consistent commitment to excellence, NH Studioz has been associated with some of the most celebrated films in recent memory. They have been instrumental in enabling the worldwide releases of films like Pink, Shivaay, October, Tubelight, and Jab Harry Met Sejal, impressing audiences with their diverse and compelling narratives.

Apart from being part of the distribution business, NH Studioz boasts of an impressive portfolio as producers, with projects like Freddy and Omerta under their belt. With an eye for quality and a passion for storytelling, NH Studioz has consistently delivered thought-provoking and entertaining content that resonates with audiences.

Aayush Sharma says, "Finding the right collaborators is crucial in the filmmaking journey, and partnering with NH Studioz is important to us. We have a shared vision for Ruslaan. Their track record of delivering impactful cinema resonates deeply with me, and I am thrilled to have them on board. Together, we aim to bring Ruslaan to audiences worldwide, ensuring that our film reaches every corner of the globe."

Narendra Hirawat adds, “We are thrilled to join hands with K K Radhamohan of Sri Sathya Sai Arts for Ruslaan. We have released a number of Hindi films for the worldwide market successfully in the past and we will ensure that Ruslaan gets a theatrical release worldwide so that Hindi film lovers who enjoy an entertaining action film will get to see it .”

K K Radhamohan says, "I am elated that NH Studioz has joined us in presenting Ruslaan to audiences worldwide. Their dedication to bringing entertaining cinema to every corner of the globe is unparalleled. Together, we look forward to sharing our vision with audiences far and wide, knowing that our film Ruslaan will resonate with viewers wherever they may be."

Ruslaan starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by K K Radhamohan (Sri Sathya Sai Arts.) The film is all set to release on 26 April.

