Filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala has earned a place on Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List for 2025 with a net worth of $1.5 billion. This figure exceeds the combined wealth of Shah Rukh Khan ($770 million), Salman Khan ($390 million), and Aamir Khan ($220 million), totaling $1.38 billion. Announced on April 2, 2025, this milestone highlights Screwvala as the wealthiest individual in Bollywood, outpacing the industry’s most recognized actors.

From Modest Beginnings to Bollywood’s Richest

Unlike the Khans, whose fortunes stem from acting and public personas, Screwvala built his wealth through production and business ventures. Born in Mumbai, the 68-year-old started with a toothbrush manufacturing company in the 1970s after earning a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Mumbai University. His entry into entertainment came in the 1980s with a cable television business, capitalizing on the rise of color TV in India. In 1990, he founded UTV, which grew into a major player in Indian media under UTV Motion Pictures.

Screwvala’s production credits include films like Swades, Rang De Basanti, and Jodhaa Akbar. In 2012, he sold UTV to Disney for over a billion dollars, significantly increasing his wealth. He later returned to filmmaking with RSVP Movies in 2017, producing successes such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Kedarnath.

Comparing Wealth: Screwvala vs. the Khans

Shah Rukh Khan’s $770 million net worth comes from his films, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team ownership. Salman Khan, with $390 million, earns through acting, his production company, and hosting Bigg Boss. Aamir Khan’s $220 million is tied to his selective but high-grossing projects, including Dangal. Together, their $1.38 billion falls short of Screwvala’s $1.5 billion, a gap that reflects his focus on business over stardom.

