The much loved first season of Prime Video web show Panchayat, which stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead, completes five years today. Following this, the show has had two more seasons and both have succeeded in impressing the audience.

On 5 years of Panchayat Season 1, Prime Video reveals release date of Season 4

Celebrating Panchayat’s milestone anniversary, Prime Video today announced the much-awaited Season 4 of the beloved comedy-drama! Marking five years since its heartwarming debut in 2020, this special occasion brings exciting news for fans — Season 4 is set to premiere on July 2 on Prime Video, continuing the journey of its beloved characters and their unforgettable slice-of-life story.

After three award-winning and widely acclaimed seasons, Panchayat has cemented itself as a fan favourite, captivating audiences with its simple yet deeply relatable storytelling, brilliant performances, and endearing rural charm. As the journey continues, Season 4 promises more drama, laughter, and heartwarming moments from Phulera, bringing fans closer to the world they love.

Panchayat is a comedy-drama that follows the journey of Abhishek, an engineering graduate, who, due to limited job opportunities, takes up the role of secretary at a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. In the upcoming season, get ready to see Abhishek, Pradhan Ji, and the beloved villagers of Phulera navigate new challenges and embark on quirky adventures.

Panchayat also stars Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kukar among others. The show is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.

