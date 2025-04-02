While the ban on Pakistani artists was already lifted, it seems that Maharashtra political parties are not happy about Khan’s comeback.

Fawad Khan returning to Bollywood with Abir Gulaal has drawn reactions from political parties in Maharashtra, particularly the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena. The upcoming film, also starring Vaani Kapoor, recently unveiled its trailer, bringing the Pakistani actor back to the Indian film industry after nearly a decade. The ban on Pakistani artists in Indian films has been in place since 2016. While the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition regarding the ban in 2023, tensions regarding their involvement in Bollywood remain.

Shiv Sena and MNS raise objections to the return of Fawad Khan to Indian cinema with Abir Gulaal

Reacting to the trailer of Abir Gulaal, MNS leader Ameya Khopkar expressed the party’s opposition to the film’s release in Maharashtra. "We only learned about this film's release today when the makers announced it. But we are making it clear that we will not allow this film to release in Maharashtra because it features a Pakistani actor. Under no circumstances will we permit such films to be released in the state. We are gathering more information about the film and will soon issue a full statement," Khopkar told Dainik Bhaskar.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam (from Eknath Shinde faction) also addressed the issue, emphasizing the general sentiment towards Pakistani artists in India. Speaking to ETimes, he shared, "There is widespread hatred for Pakistan in India. When a film from Pakistan is released, Indian audiences do not prefer watching it. Even if a few people watch it out of curiosity, Pakistani artists have never been able to gain widespread success in India. If the central government has a policy on this, it should be implemented. The decision on whether Pakistani films should be released in India or if their artists should be allowed to work here must be made by the government."

The controversy surrounding Fawad Khan’s return highlights the ongoing debate over cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan, with political parties and industry stakeholders holding differing views. Meanwhile, Abir Gulaal is a romantic drama that is scheduled hit cinemas on May 9, 2025. It remains to be seen whether if these objections will impact the release of the entertainer.

