India's cop franchise returns with Singham Again, hitting theatres on November 1st. The film has secured a 60% share of screens in India across national cinema chains, with advance bookings rapidly increasing. Audiences will also have the option to enjoy an IMAX experience across the country.

Singham Again roars to life this Diwali: Largest IMAX rollout and record international release

Overseas too, Singham Again is making waves by securing an unprecedented showcasing with over 1,900 screens, including a record-breaking 197 in Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji. Singham Again will debut in North America with a massive 760+ screens despite clashing with other Tamil and Hindi releases, while the UK and Ireland will host an impressive 224 cinemas. Jio Studios has secured the highest number of screens in top Canadian chain - Cineplex which contributes 80% of Canada’s box office.

A perfect family entertainer, director Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again combines drama, emotion, and action that will appeal to all ages. It reunites fan-favourite characters, including Bajirao Singham, Sooryavanshi, and Simba, ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Following the unprecedented success of Stree 2, Jio Studios is betting big on this massive Diwali spectacle, ensuring it the deserving release thanks to its grand scale and star-studded cast.

Sharing her excitement Jyoti Deshpande, President Media and Content business RIL said, “We promised you that Singham Again is a celebratory film tailormade for Diwali with the biggest ensemble of your favourite stars in your favourite cop universe and the wait is over. We have secured the widest possible showcasing for the film in India and overseas including the spectacular IMAX version in India. The only people that need to buy tickets are the audiences and the fans are already making the advance ticket bookings roar. Jio Studios has had a dream run at the box office this year and we will confidently wow the audiences once again. This is a period of positivity and prosperity, and we wish our partners, our theatre chains as well as the audiences a very Happy Diwali and thank them in advance for sharing their festivity with Singham Again.”

Starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, Singham Again is set to dominate theatres nationwide and abroad. Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled Diwali blockbuster!

Jio Studios presents Singham Again in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Ajay Devgn Films. In collaboration with Reliance Entertainment and Madman Ventures. A Rohit Shetty Film Production. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty.

