The highly anticipated trailer of Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is finally out, promising an epic historical drama filled with intense thrill and gripping storytelling. Starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan, the film is set to take audiences back in time, continuing the saga of bravery and patriotism.

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan tease an intense historical drama; watch

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit Kesari, which depicted the heroic Battle of Saragarhi.

In Kesari 2, Akshay Kumar portrays Sir C Sankaran Nair, the fearless lawyer who waged an unprecedented legal battle against the British empire in the 1920s following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Opposing him is R Madhavan, playing a lawyer defending the British, while Ananya Panday takes on the role of a trailblazing female lawyer challenging stereotypes. The trailer highlights the relentless struggle of Indians fighting against injustice while facing humiliation and oppression under colonial rule.



With a mix of action, patriotism, and compelling drama, Kesari Chapter 2 promises to be a visual spectacle. The background score, combined with the striking visuals, enhances the film’s appeal.

Kesari Chapter 2 was initially set to release on March 14, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is based on the book ‘The Case That Shook the Empire’ by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

