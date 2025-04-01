A high-concept comedy, also backed by Mahaveer Jain and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, is in the works.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are set to collaborate once again, and this time, it’s for an ambitious comedy trilogy along with producer Mahaveer Jain. After Kartik and Karan recently kicked off the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the duo is coming together for a high-concept film that promises laughter, surprises, and grand visuals.

Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain unite for a big-budget comedy trilogy: Report

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the project will be helmed by filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for the comedy franchise Fukrey. A source close to the development revealed, “Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has been working on this high concept comedy for a while now, and the film is being designed as a trilogy with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Karan has loved the concept and instantly agreed to bankroll the project for the big screen. It's a script which has potential to resonate with every section of cinema-going audience.”

The film is currently in the pre-production stage, with the team working on its scale and visual appeal to make it a unique theatrical experience. Elaborating on the vision behind the film, the source further added, “It’s a lot more than just a comedy, as the team is looking to surprise the audience with the scale and visuals. The film is presently in the pre-production stage and scheduled to go on floors in September 2025.”

Given the scale of the project, the makers are eyeing a 2026 release. This collaboration is expected to mark a significant addition to Kartik Aaryan’s filmography, as he continues to establish himself as a versatile performer with a knack for comedy.

For Karan Johar, this film signals another exciting production under his banner, Dharma Productions, as he explores the comedy genre with a fresh perspective. With Mrighdeep Singh Lamba at the helm, known for delivering crowd-pleasing entertainers, expectations are already high for what could be one of the most anticipated comedy franchises in the coming years.

As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await more details on the cast, storyline, and what surprises the makers have in store.

