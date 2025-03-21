Tumko Meri Kasam Movie Review: TUMKO MERI KASAM is weak in merits.

Tumko Meri Kasam Review {1.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma, Vikram Bhatt

Director: Vikram Bhatt

Tumko Meri Kasam Movie Review Synopsis:

TUMKO MERI KASAM is the story of a man wrongly framed in a sinister case. The film is set in two timelines. Dr Ajay Murdia (Ishwak Singh) is based in Udaipur and is married to Indira (Adah Sharma). Both are professors. Ajay has a deep interest in the subject of fertility and he quits his job to start a fertility clinic. The other track is set in the present day. Dr Ajay Murdia (Anupam Kher)'s fertility venture, Indira IVF, has become very successful. Shockingly, he's arrested for attempting to murder one of the core employees of the company, Rajeev Khosla (Meherrzan B Mazda). Ajay's defence is that he is innocent and that Rajeev himself plotted the attack on himself. Rajeev retorts that he could have almost died in the hit-and-run accident and hence, there's no way that he could have orchestrated it. Though Ajay is released on bail, his image suffers and he's pressured to resign. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Tumko Meri Kasam Movie Story Review:

Vikram Bhatt's story is promising and could have made for a captivating flick. But Vikram Bhatt's screenplay is poor and full of loopholes. Vikram Bhatt's dialogues are simple and a few of them are childish.

Vikram Bhatt's direction is poor. To give credit where it's due, a few scenes of young Dr Ajay and Indira are sweet, especially how they have to struggle to open the fertility clinic. The courtroom drama keeps one engaged. A memorable scene in the first half is that of the boardroom.

On the flipside, despite the film's long length (166 minutes), there are several questions left unanswered by the makers. Except for a feeble argument by Rajeev, one doesn't understand what made him so angry about Dr Ajay, especially when the latter did so much for him. The attempt to draw parallels between the two tracks works at times but mostly, it doesn't. While doing justice to both tracks, the sequences of the young Dr Ajay get a raw deal. Moreover, the film is poor technically. Lastly, though the courtroom scenes are engaging, they are shot in an amateur manner. To see the attendees breaking into a commotion every time a witness says something sensational becomes laughable after a point. It’s also bewildering that Kishan Khosla (Durgesh Kumar) is brought in as a witness by Rajeev. The twist is unexpected but didn't Rajeev and his team anticipate that Kishan will side with Ajay? Hence, the writing has gone all wrong and the poor execution further ruins the experience.

Tumko Meri Kasam – Official Trailer | Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, Ishwak Singh | Vikram Bhatt

Tumko Meri Kasam Movie Review Performances:

Anupam Kher tries his best to rise above the substandard script and deliver a fine performance. Ishwak Singh, too, puts in a sincere performance. Adah Sharma is adorable and suits the part perfectly. Esha Deol (Meenakshi) is just okay but does well in some of the courtroom scenes. Meherrzan B Mazda is apt as the villain. Durgesh Kumar leaves a huge mark while Sushant Singh (Ramnath Tripathi) lends able support. Mohit Dagga (Nitiz Murdia) and Adnan Khan (Kshitiz Murdia) make their presence felt in the boardroom meeting scene. Vicky Dutt (Devendra; Ajay's driver), Sushil Tyagi (V N Doshi; judge), Varun Akki (Shyam; truck driver), Zamin Abbas Rizvi (Bhosale; ward boy) and Arbendra Pratap Singh (Suleiman; scrap yard owner) are over the top.

Tumko Meri Kasam movie music and other technical aspects:

The songs (by Prateek Walia) don't impress, be it 'Ishqa Ishqa', Chahun Tumko Aise', 'Berang', the title track, etc. The background score, too, fails to entice. Naren A Gedia's cinematography is functional while Priyanka Mundada's costumes are realistic. Naushad Memon's production design is akin to that of a TV Show. Nube Cirrus' VFX is very tacky. This film serves as an example of how the VFX shouldn't be in a film. Kuldip Mehan's editing is sluggish.

Tumko Meri Kasam Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, TUMKO MERI KASAM is weak in merits. At the box office, the negligible buzz and Ramzan period will affect its collections big time, despite the BOGO and cheap ticket offers.