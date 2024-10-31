Kajol’s debut in the horror genre, Maa, directed by Vishal Furia, is undergoing final adjustments before its release. After watching the initial rushes of the film, the producer and Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn suggested incorporating more action sequences to enhance the storyline. Devgn's input has set in motion an additional shoot scheduled for November in Mumbai.

Ajay Devgn Adds His Creative Input to Maa

For the unversed, the upcoming film Maa, directed by Vishal Furia, wrapped its primary shoot in mid-May, but the team will return to the set for a few additional scenes. Devgn has been involved in Maa from its initial concept stage. A recent report by Mid-Day quoted a source saying, “Writer Saiwyn Quadras had pitched the concept to Ajay, who liked it and set things into motion. Recently, the actor watched the rough cut and loved it. That was immensely encouraging for Vishal, who has displayed his command over the genre with Chhorii [2021]. Ajay gave him a few inputs to enhance the narrative.”

The additional scenes are intended to heighten both the emotional and action-driven aspects of the film, creating a balance between horror and human connection.

New Action Scenes To Be Directed by RP Yadav

The additional scenes, recommended by Devgn, will be developed by action director RP Yadav, whose work on Tanhaji (2020) and Shaitaan received acclaim. Yadav’s contribution will align with Devgn's vision of making the film’s action realistic and emotion-driven, a departure from standard horror-action blends. “Since Maa is an emotion-driven story at its crux, the action needs to be contextual and realistic. Keeping that in mind, the action director and Furia are designing the new sequences,” added the source.

Plot Premise of Maa and Kajol’s Role

Set in the rural backdrop of Chandanpur in West Bengal, Maa centres on a mother, portrayed by Kajol, who must protect her daughter from a supernatural entity. This project holds a significant place for Kajol as her first horror film. Devgn reportedly suggested subtle additions to amplify the emotional weight of the mother-daughter relationship, believing it would intensify the audience's engagement with the story. “He felt adding some emotional moments would increase the audience’s investment in the mother-daughter story,” shared the insider.

To align with Kajol’s availability as she wraps up shooting for The Trial Season 2, the team will reconvene in November for a five-day shoot in Mumbai.

